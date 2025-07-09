Director Blessy, whose 2013 film 'Kalimannu' faced significant backlash for featuring actor Shwetha Menon's real-life delivery scene, stated that the positive response to social media influencer Diya Krishna's vlog was a reflection of changing societal attitudes.

"When I made Kalimannu, there were many haters who kept protesting against the film even prior to its release. Today, if Diya's vlog is being accepted by the public, it is a reflection of the changing times and people's attitudes. I had a strong conviction regarding that scene when it was made in 2013. I still remain convinced that I did the right thing," he told Onmanorama.

He added that many films that were ahead of its time faced scrutiny and criticism when it was released in theatres. "Padmarajan's 'Deshadanakkili Karayarilla' was way ahead of its time because of the subject it tackled. We have many examples of such films and filmmakers. These subjects are later accepted as society undergoes change," he said.

Actor and politician Krishnakumar's daughter Diya Krishna had shared her live birth experience in her vlog recently. Her entire family was present during the experience. Many people, especially women, praised Diya for kickstarting discussions on family-centred birth and the labour pain faced by women during this period.