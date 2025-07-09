The upcoming Mohanlal-starrer, which has been tentatively titled #L365 will be helmed by newcomer Austin Dan Thomas. The film will be penned by Retheesh Ravi and bankrolled by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.

The announcement poster showed a bathroom with the name of the film written on the mirror, along with the names of the director, writer, and producer. The superstar may play a police officer in his next film as the poster reveals a police uniform hanging in the bathroom.

"With immense joy, I announce my next film. Directed by Austin Dan Thomas, written by Retheesh Ravi, and produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. Grateful to be part of this exciting new chapter," Mohanlal wrote on his social media handles.

Further details regarding the cast and technical crew of the drama have been kept under wraps for now, but fans are ecstatic to see their favourite star be part of a film with a youngster. His previous film 'Thudarum' was directed by Tharun Moorthy, who was also just two films old prior to the release of 'Thudarum'. The movie went on to become a massive hit at the box office. In addition to this film, Mohanlal will also be seen as the lead in the forthcoming family drama 'Hridayapoorvam'.

Helmed by Sathyan Anthikad, the project will also see Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, and S P Charan in significant roles, along with others. The screenplay of the drama provided by Sonu T. P. is based on a story by Anthikad's son Akhil Sathyan. The principal photography of the movie began in February with the shoot taking place in Kochi and Pune.