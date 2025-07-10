All of Mohanlal’s re-releases so far have been major box office successes. Films like 'Chotta Mumbai', 'Spadikam', and 'Devadoothan' returned to theatres and were met with overwhelming response. Riding on the success of these films, fans had been calling for a re-release of Mohanlal’s 'Ravanaprabhu'. And now, there’s finally an update.

One of the biggest superhits in Malayalam cinema, 'Ravanaprabhu' is gearing up for a re-release. The film is being remastered and brought back to theatres by Matinee Now, who announced the news through their official Instagram page. The remastered version will feature 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound. Reports suggest the film will hit theatres either in January or March next year.

Originally released in 2001, 'Ravanaprabhu' was directed by Ranjith. It served as the sequel to the iconic Mohanlal film 'Devasuram'. Mohanlal appeared in dual roles—as Mangalassery Neelakandan and his son Karthikeyan.

The film also featured a stellar ensemble cast including Vasundhara Das, Revathi, Innocent, Napoleon, Vijayaraghavan, N. F. Varghese, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Jagadish, Sukumari, and Manju Pillai. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.