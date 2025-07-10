Scarlett Johansson just made cinematic history. With the thunderous global opening of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', the Hollywood star has now become the highest-grossing actress of all time — and not by a small margin.

For years, Johansson had been inching her way up the ladder of top box-office earners, thanks largely to her decade-long stint as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her appearances in blockbuster giants like 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Infinity War', 'Civil War', and her standalone film 'Black Widow' brought in billions — a jaw-dropping $8.7 billion, to be exact.

But it was the unexpected juggernaut that is 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' that finally pushed her over the edge.

Released earlier this month, the film roared to life with a staggering global opening of over $318 million within its first week. In it, Johansson plays a bold new character, Zora Bennett — a scientist and strategist thrown into the chaos of a dino-resurrected world. The role is a clear departure from her earlier work but still very much in line with her action-star credentials. It’s also her first major foray into a legacy franchise outside Marvel — and it paid off.

With this latest addition to her filmography, Johansson’s cumulative global box-office gross now stands at an estimated $14.8 billion, overtaking long-time frontrunners Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr., both of whom also benefited heavily from the Marvel machine.

What makes Johansson’s achievement even more striking is the range of her career. While action-packed tentpoles like 'Lucy', 'Ghost in the Shell', and 'The Island' bolstered her bankability, she has never shied away from emotionally complex roles. Performances in films like 'Marriage Story' and 'Jojo Rabbit' earned her Oscar nominations, while her unforgettable voice performance in 'Her' remains one of the most beloved in modern cinema.