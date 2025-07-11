Dhyan Sreenivasan’s 'Detective Ujjwalan' has finally landed on OTT, bringing its quirky blend of mystery and humour to home screens.

The film is set in the sleepy village of Plaachikkaavu, where Ujjwalan, a bookish librarian with a passion for solving petty crimes, lives a quiet, if unusual, life. But things take a dark turn when a gruesome murder shocks the village, and a shadowy figure known as the “Boogeyman” emerges as the prime suspect.

While the official police team springs into action, Ujjwalan launches his own offbeat investigation, determined to crack the case in his signature style. What follows is a lighthearted whodunit laced with suspense, local flavour, and an unexpected twist.

Helmed by debut directors Rahul G and Indraneel Gopeekrishnan, who also wrote the script, the film features a strong supporting cast including Siju Wilson, Rony David, Kottayam Nazeer, and Seema G Nair.

'Detective Ujjwalan', which had a modest theatrical run, is now streaming on Netflix.