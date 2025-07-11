The police have found no evidence to support allegations that actor Unni Mukundan assaulted his former manager, Vipin Kumar. According to the chargesheet submitted in court, the altercation between the two was limited to a scuffle and does not amount to a violent assault.

The incident in question reportedly took place in the parking area of the manager’s apartment complex. Unni Mukundan is said to have gone there to confront Vipin Kumar over actions that had allegedly damaged the actor’s reputation. The chargesheet notes that during the confrontation, a brief physical tussle occurred, during which the manager’s spectacles fell and broke. While minor bruises may have resulted from the struggle, investigators concluded there was no intent to inflict serious harm.

CCTV footage from the area did not show evidence of an assault, and police recorded detailed statements from both Unni Mukundan and Vipin Kumar as part of their inquiry.

Earlier, the former manager had filed a complaint alleging that the actor had lured him into a deserted section of the parking area, assaulted him, and attempted to cause serious injury. However, the police investigation has not substantiated these claims.