Karthik Surya, who recently married his cousin, was pleasantly surprised to receive a special gift from Manju Pillai. She presented him with a beautiful ring crafted from platinum and rose gold, along with a silver bracelet featuring the spear of Lord Murugan. Manju expressed that Karthik is like a younger brother to her, and she wanted to give him a meaningful wedding gift.

"I initially chose a ring made from elephant tail for him. However, the platinum ring looks really classy on a man's hand. I tried the platinum ring at the jewelry store and really liked it. Although it is more expensive than the elephant tail ring, I decided on the platinum one because it looked amazing on his finger. I’d love for Karthik’s viewers to tell me whether they liked my gift. Karthik mentioned that he wanted a bracelet, so I wanted to give him an unforgettable wedding present. He truly is like my little brother, and I wish him all the best,” said Manju Pillai who appears as a judge in Mazhavil Manorama's popular show 'Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri', hosted by Karthik Surya.

Karthik Surya tied the knot with his cousin Varsha on July 11. The vlogger has shared his wedding video on his Youtube channel. “Besides the platinum ring, Manju chechi gifted me a silver bracelet featuring Lord Murugan’s spear. The bracelet has ‘Om’ written on one side and the spear on the other side. I am an ardent devotee of Lord Murugan. Manju chechi is like my own sister. She is the one who gifted me a ring for the second time in my life. My first ring was given by my wife Varsha. Now, I am adorned in ornaments like Rangannan in Avesham,” Karthik said.