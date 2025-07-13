After unsettling audiences with ‘Bhramayugam’ and ‘Bhoothakaalam’, director Rahul Sadasivan returns with his next horror venture — ‘Dies Irae’, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead.

On the occasion of Pranav’s birthday, the makers released a striking new poster from the film, featuring the actor in a never-before-seen look. Mysterious, intense, and unlike anything he's done before, the poster teases a character that promises both intrigue and transformation.

A horror thriller at its core, ‘Dies Irae’ draws its name from a Latin hymn traditionally sung for the dead. Translating to “Day of Wrath,” the hymn describes Judgment Day — a moment when souls are summoned before God’s throne, the saved are delivered, and the damned are cast into eternal fire. Believed to have been written in the 13th century, the origin of Dies Irae remains debated, but its 18 haunting verses continue to evoke awe and dread in equal measure.

Rahul Sadasivan, who also pens the screenplay, teams up with producers Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth for this project. The film’s art direction is by Jyotish Shankar, cinematography by Shehnad Jalal (ISC), and editing by Shafique Mohammed Ali.

‘Dies Irae’ is slated for a theatrical release later this year.