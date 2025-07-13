Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday at his residence in Filmnagar, Hyderabad, after a prolonged illness. A towering presence in Telugu cinema, Rao began his film journey with ‘Pranam Khareedu’ in 1978 and went on to act in over 750 films, playing a wide range of roles with unmatched flair.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who debuted alongside Rao in ‘Pranam Khareedu’, shared an emotional tribute on X. “We both began our careers together. Since then, he acted in hundreds of films, portraying a wide range of characters. With his unique style, he captured the hearts of Telugu audiences. Whether it was a comedic villain, a serious antagonist, or a supporting role — only he could do justice to them,” Chiranjeevi wrote, adding that Rao’s recent personal tragedies had deeply affected him and that his absence is an irreplaceable loss.

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu also mourned the loss, calling Rao “a legend beyond words.” Sharing a photo of the late actor, he wrote, “A phenomenal actor, an unmatched talent, and a man whose presence lit up every frame. I had the good fortune of working with him and grew up watching him. We may have lost him physically, but his art and soul will live on in every scene he graced.”

Known for his sharp dialogue delivery and effortless transitions between humour and menace, Kota Srinivasa Rao leaves behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire generations of actors and cinema lovers.