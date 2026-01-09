Mammootty’s much-discussed Malayalam film ‘Kalamkaval’ has locked its OTT premiere date. The crime thriller, which hit theatres on December 5 last year, will begin streaming on SonyLIV from January 16, the platform has announced.

Directed by Jithin K Jose, ‘Kalamkaval’ follows the trail of a ruthless criminal who commits a string of murders while carefully concealing his identity. At the centre of the narrative is Jayakrishnan, a relentless police officer tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of women from a village, a case that slowly unravels into something far more sinister.

The film is produced by Mammootty Kampany, with the story and screenplay written by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. Praveen Prabhakar has handled the editing, while Faisal Ali serves as the cinematographer. The music, composed by Mujeeb Majeed, adds to the film’s tense atmosphere, with the song ‘Nila Kayum’ Velicham earning particular praise. Action Santhosh has choreographed the stunt sequences.