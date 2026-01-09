Filmmaker Priyadarshan has congratulated Aditya Dhar, the director of Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’, which continues its strong box office run after crossing the ₹1,000-crore mark. Taking to social media, Priyadarshan shared a post recalling his long association with Dhar and revealed that the filmmaker was once his student. The note was accompanied by a photograph of the two together.

“There is no greater happiness than watching my disciple rise with such remarkable success. Congratulations Aditya Dhar on ‘Dhurandhar’, and heartfelt best wishes for ‘Dhurandhar 2’,” Priyadarshan wrote in his post.

Aditya Dhar responded with an emotional message, thanking Priyadarshan for his mentorship and support during the early years of his career. “My dearest Priyan Sir… this means more to me than I can ever put into words. You believed in me when I was a nobody, when all I had was conviction and a few written pages,” he wrote. Dhar added that Priyadarshan treated him as an equal and gave him “something far more precious than just work — dignity, trust, and love”.

Reflecting on his journey, Dhar noted how Priyadarshan’s guidance shaped him both professionally and personally. “In an industry where I often learnt what not to do, you taught me exactly what to do, not just as a filmmaker, but as a human being. From writing dialogues for ‘Aakrosh’ and ‘Tezz’ to standing here today, every step carries your imprint. I will forever be your student first. This success is as much yours as it is mine,” he wrote.

Aditya Dhar began his career as an assistant director under Priyadarshan. Along with the congratulatory post, the veteran filmmaker also shared an older photograph from a shooting location, taken during Dhar’s time as his assistant. Dhar later went on to write dialogues for Priyadarshan’s films ‘Aakrosh’ and ‘Tezz’.

Dhar made his directorial debut in 2019 with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, a film that went on to earn him the National Award for Best Director. His latest outing, the spy action thriller ‘Dhurandhar’, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead and has collected ₹1,230 crore worldwide so far. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The second part of the film is slated for release in March.