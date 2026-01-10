Actor Shobana’s response to a note written by writer Saradakutty praising Manju Warrier has triggered an active discussion on social media. The note was inspired by Manju’s recent solo motorcycle ride to Dhanushkodi on her BMW, which many saw as a statement of independence and resilience.

While acknowledging the intent behind the post, Shobana pushed back against one line that suggested “nothing would be lost even without a family.” In her reply, she stressed that Manju is not alone and that family does not have to fit a traditional mould. “Manju ji has a family. More than most people, isn’t it?” Shobana wrote, adding that Manju has her friends, colleagues, the legacy of her films, and the love of her fans. “So rock on, girl. Go alone with no distractions, just art and a bike.”

Shobana’s comment was widely appreciated online, with many praising its warmth and perspective. Fans also welcomed the visible camaraderie and mutual respect between two of Malayalam cinema’s most admired artistes.

Saradakutty’s original note described Manju Warrier as a woman who has chosen to live freely, refusing to be bound by social expectations around men, family, morality and discipline. It highlighted her difficult journey, the effort behind her growth, and her determination to stand her ground. Calling Manju a role model for young girls, the note saluted her courage to cross boundaries and live on her own terms.

The exchange has since resonated with many, opening up conversations about independence, chosen families and the many forms support can take, especially for women carving their own paths.