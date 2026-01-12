The Golden Globes once again proved to be as much about fashion as awards, with the red carpet turning into a showcase of bold, headline-making looks. Among the evening’s most talked-about appearances was Jennifer Lawrence, who made a striking entrance in a custom sheer Givenchy gown that immediately set social media buzzing.

The plunging outfit featured side cut-outs and carefully placed floral embroidery, complemented by an embroidered powder-pink floral collar. Lawrence later ditched the collar for a playful pose, adding an extra dose of cheeky confidence to the moment. Fans were quick to react online, with several praising the look despite its daring design. One user admitted they were “generally not a fan of underwear dresses” but made an exception for this one, while others called it a stunning outfit worthy of the actor.

Lawrence attended the ceremony as a nominee in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category for her role in ‘Die My Love’.

This year’s nomination marks Lawrence’s seventh at the Golden Globes. Over the years, she has emerged as one of the awards’ most celebrated actors, having won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ in 2013, Best Supporting Actress for ‘American Hustle’ in 2014, and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for ‘Joy’ in 2016.