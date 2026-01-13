Various film bodies in Kerala have announced a token strike on January 21, bringing all film-related activities in the state to a complete standstill. Film shoots and theatre operations will remain shut as the Kerala Film Chamber has called for the strike, citing the government’s continued inaction on long-pending industry issues.

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), and other major film organisations have extended their support, presenting a united front. Kerala Film Chamber president Anil Thomas said the decision was taken after repeated attempts to initiate talks with the government failed to yield any response.

“Despite assurances that discussions would be held, there has been no concrete step from the government so far. The industry has suffered massive losses over the past few years, and we cannot continue without our concerns being addressed,” Anil Thomas said, adding that the Chamber remains open to dialogue if the government is willing to seriously consider their demands.

While earlier reports suggested the strike would be held on January 22, the associations have now confirmed January 21 as the date of the shutdown. The Kerala Film Producers’ Association has demanded that the issues be taken up urgently and resolved before the upcoming state and central government budgets, warning that further delays could worsen the crisis.

AMMA general secretary Kukku Parameswaran told Onmanorama that the organisation decided to stand with the Chamber as the issues affect the entire film industry. “These are collective concerns that cannot be ignored any longer. That is why we have chosen to support this protest,” she said.

In its repeated representations to the government, the Kerala Film Chamber has highlighted that double taxation, including GST, is severely impacting producers, distributors, and exhibitors. The lack of relief on electricity charges for theatres has further added to their burden. The industry is also demanding a single-window clearance system to streamline permissions and facilitate smoother film shoots across the state.