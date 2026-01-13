‘Thudakkam’ marks the acting debut of Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, as the female lead. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film recently unveiled its first-look poster, which quickly sparked discussion for a clever visual detail hidden within the frame.

Fans soon noticed that Mohanlal, too, features in the poster alongside Vismaya. While Vismaya and Ashish Jo Antony are seen seated by a bus window, Mohanlal appears as an almost imperceptible presence. Positioned above Vismaya, his image emerges like an ‘aura’, subtly woven into the design. Interestingly, it was Mohanlal himself who shared the poster on social media. Once viewers spotted him, the comment section was soon filled with reactions asking, “Did you spot Lalettan?”

‘Thudakkam’ is Jude Anthany Joseph’s first directorial outing after the blockbuster ‘2018’ and is expected to hit screens as an Onam release. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas and marks the production house’s 37th venture. Following her brother Pranav Mohanlal, Vismaya’s entry into cinema has been met with considerable anticipation.

A writer and painter, Vismaya previously drew attention for her poetry collection ‘Grains of Stardust’. She also worked as an assistant director on ‘Barroz’, Mohanlal’s debut film as a director.