The Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Baby Girl' is all set to hit theatres this month. The film, directed by Arun Varma and written by Bobby–Sanjay, wrapped up its shooting in the middle of last year. Although there were earlier rumours that it would release by the end of last year, the makers have now officially announced that the movie will hit theatres on January 23.

Recently, Nivin Pauly unveiled a new poster from the film, featuring him holding a baby in his arms. Dressed in a nurse’s uniform, the actor is seen sporting a worried expression. Sharing the poster, Nivin captioned it, “Baby Girl coming soon!”

'Baby Girl' marks the return of the acclaimed writer duo Bobby and Sanjay after their 2023 film 'Innale Vare.' The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Prathap, among others.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is riding high on the success of his recent release 'Sarvam Maya,' which has helped him end 2025 on a high note. The film has reportedly crossed ₹60 crore at the box office within 20 days of its release, sparking expectations of continued strong performance in the days ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Akhil Sathyan, 'Sarvam Maya' won hearts with its intriguing theme and has been widely hailed as Nivin Pauly’s comeback after several years. The film also starred Aju Varghese—considered one of Nivin’s most successful on-screen collaborators—and features a special cameo by Premam director Alphonse Puthren, who previously helmed Nivin Pauly’s blockbuster hit.