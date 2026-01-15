Actor and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president Shwetha Menon exercised her franchise at the Maharashtra local body elections held on Thursday. The actor posted a note on social media, saying she felt powerful exercising her vote. She showed her inked finger while sharing the selfie.

Several Bollywood celebrities stepped out to exercise their democratic right as voting took place in the Maharashtra municipal elections. Actor Aamir Khan, who cast his vote earlier in the day, appealed to citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.

Speaking to the media outside the polling booth, Aamir praised the civic arrangements. “The municipality has made very good arrangements. I would urge everyone to come out and cast their valuable vote. The BMC has ensured excellent facilities, including drinking water—everything has been taken care of,” he said.

Before Aamir, his former wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, along with his children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, had already exercised their franchise.

Actor Soha Ali Khan also encouraged voter participation by highlighting civic issues affecting Mumbai. Sharing a picture of herself with an inked finger on social media, she wrote, “Dug-up roads. Senseless construction. Traffic jams. Pollution. This is your time to vote, Mumbai—not just complain,” she wrote.

Veteran actor Hema Malini, along with Twinkle Khanna, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Kumar, were among the early voters. Earlier in the day, veteran poet and lyricist Gulzar was also seen casting his vote. The 91-year-old, dressed in his signature white kurta-pyjama, proudly displayed his inked finger as he paused for photographers outside the polling booth. Producer Kiran Rao and singer-actor Junaid Khan were also spotted fulfilling their democratic duty.

Actor Maniesh Paul, too, took to social media to share a picture of himself smiling and showing off his inked finger, urging others to participate in the election process.