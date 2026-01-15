Malayalam megastar Mammootty’s latest look has set social media abuzz. A photograph of the actor, dressed in a sleek black half-sleeve shirt and sporting his trademark smile, was shared by his longtime associate George, and it quickly caught the attention of fans online.

“Just a smile, nothing else needed,” read the caption accompanying the picture, which was clicked by Faisal Lamiya. George, who has been a close presence in Mammootty’s life for over three decades, shared the image, and it has since been widely circulated and celebrated by admirers.

Fans were quick to praise Mammootty’s youthful appearance, with many noting that his style easily rivals that of actors much younger than him. One comment that stood out across platforms read, “Mammootty is still the youngest actor in Malayalam cinema.”

With every new photograph, fans say, the actor continues to underline the idea that age is just a number. The image garnered lakhs of likes and shares within minutes of being posted, reaffirming his enduring popularity.