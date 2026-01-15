The video of actor Manoj K. Jayan getting visibly emotional while introducing his daughter Tejalakshmi, fondly known as Kunjatta, to audiences has been widely shared on social media. As Tejalakshmi prepares to make her debut as a lead actor, Manoj K Jayan struggled to hold back tears while speaking about her mother, actor Urvashi. The moment struck a chord with viewers, who also praised Tejalakshmi for gently comforting her father, patting his shoulder and offering a quiet, reassuring smile.

In a recent interview with Vanitha magazine, Tejalakshmi reflected on the moment and the temperament that helped her stay composed amid the emotional intensity.

“I’m someone who tends to take things lightly,” she said. “From a young age, I’ve learned to approach most situations without overthinking. I prefer staying calm and not taking everything too seriously. That day, my father became emotional thinking about many moments from my childhood. There are memories that belong only to the two of us, very personal ones, and that’s what overwhelmed him.”

Describing herself as emotionally stronger on the outside, Tejalakshmi added that while she does experience deep emotions, she prefers to process them privately. “I may seem bold, even tough, though I’m soft at heart. There are moments when I get very emotional, but I don’t like showing it to others. I’m more comfortable sitting with my emotions on my own,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she steps into the film industry, Tejalakshmi said both her parents have been clear about one essential value: discipline. “Amma and achcha have both emphasised that discipline is non-negotiable. They’ve told me very clearly that without it, you can’t survive in this industry,” she said. “Being punctual, reaching before the given time, and being willing to adjust to long shoots are things they’ve stressed repeatedly.”

She also spoke about the guidance she has received from Urvashi, particularly on conduct and performance. “My mother has advised me not to be overly conscious about how scenes come across. She’s always told me to behave well, treat everyone on set equally, and respect the entire team. She used to tell me, just like when I was in school, that cinema is also our home and everyone in it is part of our family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While introducing his daughter to the public, Manoj K Jayan had revealed that when Tejalakshmi expressed her desire to act, he asked her to seek her mother’s blessing first. Calling Urvashi one of the finest and most versatile actors in South India, he said her approval mattered above all else.

“This is one of the happiest moments of my life,” Manoj K Jayan said. “When my daughter was seven and we were travelling from Chennai, I never imagined she would choose cinema. All I wanted was to educate her well, help her build a career, and see her settled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He spoke candidly about prioritising his daughter over his own career, recalling how he supported her education and encouraged her to work after her studies in Bengaluru. “Two years ago, she told me she wanted to act. She first spoke to my wife Asha, who is also her close friend. As a father, I believe that if a child has a dream, it’s our duty to support it,” he said.

“When she told me about her decision, I asked her to inform her mother first. Even if it meant travelling to Chennai, that was important. A mother’s blessing comes first,” he added, recalling how Urvashi warmly welcomed their daughter’s choice with happiness and pride.