Director Savin S A’s ‘Vaazha 2’, the second instalment in the popular franchise, has locked its theatrical release. The makers announced on Thursday that the film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on April 2. Sharing the update on the film’s official Instagram handle, they hinted at a vacation-season release that stays true to the franchise’s breezy, youth-centric appeal.

Production on ‘Vaazha 2’, subtitled ‘Biopic of a Billion Bros’, was wrapped up late last year after an extended shoot. Producer and writer Vipin Das had earlier confirmed the completion of filming, noting that the sequel, like the first part, introduces several new actors and technicians alongside familiar faces. The film features Hashir, Alan, Ajin, Vijayan and others in key roles. Directed by Savin S A, the film is mounted as a youthful ensemble entertainer, with Vipin Das also serving as the writer.

The ‘Vaazha’ franchise began with the 2024 sleeper hit ‘Vaazha’, directed by Anand Menen. The feel-good film, backed by a relatable premise and a large ensemble cast, struck a chord with audiences and went on to become a box-office success. Its warm reception encouraged the makers to expand it into a franchise. ‘Vaazha 2’ has been shot across multiple locations, including Dubai and Georgia, with the team recently completing an overseas schedule. With its release date now set, expectations are riding high on whether the sequel can recreate the easy charm and crowd connect of the original.