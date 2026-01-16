A reel shared by actor Aju Varghese’s wife, Augustina, gently poking fun at him, has gone viral on social media. The video came soon after Aju posted a picture of himself working out at the gym, tagging Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan and Tovino Thomas, and captioning it, “These are my heroes.” Augustina’s reel playfully followed up on the post, hilariously puncturing Aju’s newly projected “heroic” image.

In the video, Aju is seen asking Apple’s Siri how one can stay slim and tall without working out, all while happily eating fast food. Shared with the caption, “What your hero is up to right now,” the reel struck a chord online and quickly drew reactions from fans as well as fellow actors.

The banter continued in the comments section of Aju’s workout post. Unni Mukundan jokingly recalled Aju’s popular dialogue from ‘Thattathin Marayathu’ about why Kerala men need six-pack abs. Playing along, Aju clarified in jest that what he really meant was why Kerala men need only six-pack abs.

Adding to the humour, Sharafudheen invited Aju to join him for crispy porotta and paal curry in Kalamassery. Aju’s witty response was, “Don’t spoil me on the very first day.”

Even as these light-hearted exchanges entertain social media, Aju Varghese is enjoying a strong phase professionally. His performance as Rupa in ‘Sarvam Maya’, directed by Akhil Sathyan and starring Nivin Pauly, has earned wide appreciation. The film has received positive responses and continues to run successfully in theatres.