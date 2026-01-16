The world of underground wrestling in Kochi takes centre stage in ‘Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies’, the directorial debut of Adhvaith Nayar. Having previously worked behind the scenes with filmmakers Jeethu Joseph and Rajeev Ravi, Nayar now steps forward with an action-comedy that promises chaos, camaraderie and crowd-pleasing energy. The trailer, released on Thursday evening, offers a first look at this colourful setting.

The film brings together Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath, Vishak Nair and Pooja Mohandas, and follows a tight-knit group of wrestling fanatics determined to carve out a space for the sport in the city. Their attempt to organise an event they call “Friday Fight Night” is anything but smooth, as opposition builds from families, society and local political players. ‘Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies’ is slated to arrive in theatres on 22 January 2026.

Fueling online chatter, the trailer hints at a surprise cameo believed to be Mammootty, who reportedly shot his portions after returning from a break. The identity of the character remains a mystery, with only a brief shot of a long-haired figure walking toward the ring, leading some viewers to speculate whether it could instead be Dulquer Salmaan. Adding to the buzz, the film also marks the Malayalam debut of music composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.