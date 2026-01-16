Kochi: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the celebrated trio behind some of Bollywood's biggest hits, is making their debut in Mollywood with the much-anticipated film 'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies.' Directed by Adhvaith Nayar and scripted by Sanoop Thykoodam, the movie is slated for release on January 22. The film stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishaan Shoukath in the lead.

The trailer was unveiled at a public event in Kochi on Thursday. The iconic music composer trio attended the audio launch held along with the event.

Speaking to the media, Shankar Mahadevan expressed his excitement about making their Malayalam cinema debut. "This is our first Malayalam film after working in Bollywood for 30 years," he said. "It's been an amazing experience. Let me tell you, Malayalam cinema has produced some of the finest films in India over the last decade. And when it comes to food, they're the best, too!" he added, drawing cheers from the crowd.

So why did it take so long for the trio to come to Mollywood? "We had a few offers in the past, but they didn't materialise. It feels like this was the right time," Mahadevan said. "The producers of Chatha Pacha are like family to us. Ritesh Ramakrishnan, in particular, is like a son to me. It's been his dream to work with us, and we're grateful to all the singers who came on board for this project," he added.

Both Ehsaan and Loy also greeted the audience in Malayalam. Ehsaan said he would come back in Malayalam after mastering the language a bit more. The lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. The title track features vocals by Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, and Fejo, while the energetic "Naatile Rowdies" is sung by Benny Dayal and the team. Vijay Yesudas has rendered his voice to the melodious tracks.