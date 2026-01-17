Director Arun Anirudhan’s much-anticipated Malayalam film 'Athiradi', starring Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan, is set to arrive in theatres on May 14 this year. The release date was officially unveiled by the makers on Friday.

Sharing the release poster on Instagram, Tovino Thomas wrote, “The celebrations begin now! A film directed by Arun Anirudh and produced by Dr Ananthu S & Basil Joseph, under the banners of @basiljosephentertainment and @dr.ananthu.entertainments. Releasing May 14th 2026. Let the fireworks begin.”

The announcement has sent excitement levels soaring, as 'Athiradi' marks the first time Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan will share screen space. A teaser released earlier adds to the buzz, opening with the introduction of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s character, followed by glimpses of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. The visuals suggest a full-blown mass action entertainer, with a punchy closing line hinting at a high-voltage theatrical experience.

The teaser also makes it clear that the trio will be seen in sharply contrasting roles, distinct in both look and temperament. The makers have already revealed that Basil Joseph essays the role of Sam Kutty, also known as Sam Boy.

Conceived as a complete entertainer, 'Athiradi' is being helmed by debutant director Arun Anirudhan, who was part of the writing team of the Malayalam superhero film 'Minnal Murali', directed by Basil Joseph. The script has been co-written by Paulson Skaria and Arun Anirudhan. Sameer Thahir and Tovino Thomas serve as co-producers on the project.

The film also reunites Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Sameer Thahir and Arun Anirudhan after 'Minnal Murali', raising expectations further. On the technical side, cinematography is handled by Samuel Henry, with music composed by Vishnu Vijay. Chaman Chacko is in charge of editing, while Mashar Hamsa oversees costume design.