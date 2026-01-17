Following the success of ‘Dhurandhar’, the trailer of the Telugu film ‘Euphoria’, with Sara Arjun in the lead, has been unveiled. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film traces the unexpected turns in the life of a 19-year-old girl. At the trailer launch held in Hyderabad, Sara caught attention with her elegant presence and surprised the audience by speaking confidently in Telugu.

The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Nasser, Rohith, Mathew Varghese, Ravi Prakash and Naveen Reddy in prominent roles, with music composed by Kala Bhairava.

Sara is a familiar face for Malayalam audiences as well, having won hearts with her performance in ‘Annmariya Kalippilaanu’. She made her screen debut with the Hindi film ‘404’ in 2011 and gained wider recognition the same year with Vikram-starrer ‘Deiva Thirumagal’, which firmly established her as a promising actor.

She later went on to play the younger version of Nandini, the character portrayed by Aishwarya Rai, in Mani Ratnam’s epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.