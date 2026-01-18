Actor and advertising filmmaker Prakash Varma marked his 23rd wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt post dedicated to his wife, Sneha Iype. The actor posted a video compilation featuring photographs from different phases of their life together, offering a glimpse into their long personal and professional journey.

Sharing the video, Prakash wrote, “23 years of marriage. 25 years as business partners. 29 years as friends. 20 years as parents. Grateful for this bond that time has only made stronger.” The post quickly drew attention on social media, with fans and celebrities pouring in with warm wishes for the couple.

Several members of the film industry responded to the post. Director Tharun Moorthy commented “Pookies”, while actors Soubin Shahir, Manoj K Jayan, Vinay Fort and filmmaker Jis Joy were among those who extended their congratulations in the comments section.

The video features several throwback photographs of Prakash and Sneha from the time of their wedding and other milestones in their life together, resonating with many followers who appreciated the personal touch.

On the work front, Prakash Varma is currently busy with an upcoming film directed by Ranjith, in which he plays the central character. The film revolves around the lives of police officers in Kochi and features Mammootty as Karikamburi Shanmughan. The character holds significance as Shanmughan was the protagonist in Ranjith’s 2004 film ‘Black’, which starred Mammootty in the lead.

The shooting of Mammootty’s portions has already begun in Kochi. Along with Prakash Varma, several newcomers will be seen in key roles, while Abhirami and Siddique play important characters. The screenplay has been written by Udaykrishna.