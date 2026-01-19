Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who accompanied Allu Arjun to Japan for the release of their blockbuster film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ captivated the Japanese audience by addressing them in their native language. During the promotional tour, Rashmika impressed everyone by showcasing her Japanese language skills.

In a video shared on social media, the 'Animal' actress is seen addressing a gathering in Japanese, a gesture she had specially prepared for her fans. Grateful for the overwhelming response, Rashmika wrote on Instagram, "Japan… you always make my heart feel so full... The warmth, the love, the kindness in the crowd—it never changes. Every time I’m here, I leave with more gratitude than I came with (sic)."

Rashmika was bombarded with letters and gifts during her visit to Japan. An overwhelmed Rashmika decided to bring all of them back home with her. She also thanked her admirers for the kind gesture with a heartfelt note on her Instagram Stories. 'The Girlfriend' actress penned, "So I was in Japan for a day and all the love I received there in just one day was so so sooooo wholesome!!! So many letters and so many gifts, and I read them all, and I got back home all the gifts, and I can't tell you how emotional I became seeing all of this!!"

She even promised to return to Japan, this time for a longer period, and with fluent Japanese. "Thankyou so so so much for all this love always Japan!! I love you! And I can't wait to come back again, but next time it'll be for a longer duration... I promise! and I promise you I'll try learning more Japanese for the next time visit !! Bigggggest hugs!!," added Rashmika.

Before this, Rashmika shared glimpses from the Tokyo event on her Insta. She was seen doing the iconic pose from "Pushpa 2" with Allu Arjun. "Thank You, Tokyo," the simple caption read.