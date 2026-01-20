Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya are set to welcome their second child. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a warm family photoshoot featuring their son, Meer, where Priya’s baby bump took centre stage.

Announcing the pregnancy, Atlee and Priya wrote that their home was about to get “even cozier” as they prepared to welcome a new member, while also asking fans for love, blessings and prayers. The post quickly drew congratulatory messages from across the film industry. Samantha Ruth Prabhu called the pictures “so beautiful,” while Keerthy Suresh sent her love to the family, joining many others who flooded the comments with warm wishes.

Atlee and Priya had earlier announced their first pregnancy in December 2022, eight years after their marriage. They welcomed their son Meer on January 31, 2023. The couple, who dated for several years before tying the knot in 2014, have often shared glimpses of their family life on social media.

On the work front, Atlee is gearing up for a much-anticipated project with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled ‘AA22 x A6’. While reports suggest that the actor may be seen in multiple roles in a story involving parallel universes, the makers are yet to officially confirm the details.