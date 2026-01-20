Director Dijo Jose Antony’s upcoming film ‘Pallichattambi’, starring Tovino Thomas, has officially locked its theatrical release. The film, which went on floors in February 2025, is being mounted as an action-driven period drama and marks a crucial outing for the filmmaker.

Tovino headlines the project, with Kayadu Lohar playing the female lead. The ensemble cast includes Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, TG Ravi, Prashanth Alexander, and Sreejith Ravi.

Expectations are riding high on ‘Pallichattambi’, which is widely viewed as Dijo Jose Antony’s comeback attempt after ‘Malayalee From India’, his earlier collaboration with Nivin Pauly that failed to impress audiences. Backed by a period setting and heavy action, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 9.