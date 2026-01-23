Three decades after their last collaboration, Mammootty has begun work on a new film with master filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Titled 'Padayatra', the project marks a long-awaited reunion between two towering figures of Malayalam cinema, whose earlier films together are still spoken of in reverent terms.

This will be the fourth time Mammootty and Adoor are joining hands, following ‘Anantaram’, ‘Mathilukal’, and ‘Vidheyan’. Their last film together released over 32 years ago, making this collaboration especially significant for cinephiles. ‘Mathilukal’, in particular, remains a landmark, earning Mammootty his first National Film Award for Best Actor.

‘Padayatra’ is being produced by Mammootty Kampany, the actor’s production house, and is the eighth film under the banner. Adoor has co-written the story, screenplay, and dialogues with K V Mohankumar. The film brings together a strong technical team, with Shehnad Jalal handling cinematography, Praveen Prabhakar overseeing editing, Shajie Naduvil as art director, and Mujeeb Majeed composing the music. Meera Sahib serves as associate director.