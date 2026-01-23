Mohanlal and filmmaker Tharun Moorthy made waves in 2025 with 'Thudarum', a collaboration that struck a strong chord with audiences. Riding on the film’s success, the duo are back together once again for a new project, currently titled L366, with Mohanlal returning to his familiar, old-school moustache look.

The actor recently confirmed that he has joined the shoot of L366 from January 23, 2026. Sharing a set of images from the sets on social media, Mohanlal offered a glimpse into the film’s formal launch, including pooja and clapboard moments, as Tharun Moorthy welcomed him on board.

Posting the pictures, Mohanlal wrote that he was beginning the journey with gratitude, thanking fans for their continued blessings and prayers. In another post, he also revealed his new look for the film, marking a shift from the bearded appearances he has sported in recent years. Mohanlal is expected to play a police officer in the upcoming project.

Earlier, Tharun Moorthy had announced the reunion on social media, calling it another creative journey following 'Thudarum'. He described the project as a new voyage backed by Ashiq Usman Productions, hinting at an expansive vision for the film.

With Mohanlal now officially on set, work on L366 is underway. The development has also sparked speculation among fans, with some wondering whether the film could be connected to one of Tharun Moorthy’s earlier works. For now, the makers have kept details under wraps, adding to the curiosity surrounding the project.