It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Cheekatilo (Telugu)

Cheekatilo is an upcoming Telugu-language crime thriller that dives into the shadowy world of true crime and obsession. The film centres on Sandhya (Sobhita Dhulipala), a true-crime podcaster whose search for compelling stories turns painfully personal after her best friend’s mysterious death. As she follows a trail of disturbing clues, Sandhya is forced to confront her own vulnerabilities while racing to uncover the truth behind the crime and the identity of the real killer.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 23.

Sirai (Tamil)

Sirai is a Tamil police procedural inspired by real-life incidents and widely praised for its grounded storytelling. The film follows a police officer tasked with transporting Abdul, a young man accused of murder, to court for an important hearing, a journey that gradually unfolds into a tense and revealing exploration of duty, justice, and moral conflict.

Streaming on ZEE5 from January 23.

Tere Ishq Mein (Hindi)

Tere Ishq Mein revolves around Flight Lieutenant Shankar (Dhanush) and psychologist Mukti (Kriti Sanon), two people bound by a complicated past. Years after their intense relationship ends, fate brings them face to face again in unexpected circumstances. Now leading very different lives, they are forced to reckon with buried emotions, lingering wounds, and the choices that once pulled them apart.

Streaming on Netflix from January 23.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan (Hindi)

Space Gen: Chandrayaan traces ISRO’s determined path from the setback of the Chandrayaan-2 mission to the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, which achieved a landmark landing near the Moon’s south pole. The series captures the grit, resilience, and quiet triumph behind the mission, with Shriya Saran and Nakuul Mehta leading the cast.

Streaming on JioHotstar from January 23.

Mark (Kannada)

Mark is a Kannada action thriller that places Kichcha Sudeep in the role of Ajay Markandaya, a disgraced Superintendent of Police sidelined from duty. When a string of brutal crimes shakes different parts of Karnataka, he is compelled to step back into the field. As the case deepens, Ajay stumbles upon an extensive child trafficking network, turning the investigation into a race against time to save the children before it’s too late.

Streaming on JioHotstar from January 23.