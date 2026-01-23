After a strong theatrical run through the holiday season, 'Sarvam Maya' is getting ready for its digital release. The fantasy comedy, starring Nivin Pauly alongside Aju Varghese and Riya Shibu, will begin streaming on January 30, the makers have confirmed.

Released in cinemas on December 25, 2025, the film has held its ground at the box office since Christmas. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, 'Sarvam Maya' has found an audience for its light, imaginative tone, offering something slightly offbeat within the mainstream Malayalam space.

Rather than positioning itself as a loud entertainer or a star-driven spectacle, the film keeps things measured. It leans into humour and fantasy, but with a soft, feel-good touch that avoids familiar genre shortcuts. The storytelling stays intimate, focusing more on character than scale.

Nivin Pauly plays Prabhendu, an atheist who makes a living as a Hindu priest — a contradiction that shapes both the humour and the emotional core of the film. His carefully ordered life begins to unravel when he encounters a supernatural presence, a moment that nudges him toward confronting long-ignored beliefs and emotional distance.