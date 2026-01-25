Mammootty’s not-so-surprise cameo in ‘Chatha Pacha’, directed by Adhvaith Nayar, has divided audiences online. While some viewers praised the appearance, others criticised its placement and execution.

The superstar appears as Bullet Walter, a wrestler and heroic figure for the central characters, toward the tail end of the film. Fans had expected his brief appearance, as subtle hints were dropped throughout the movie. While the cameo generated excitement thanks to Mammootty’s immense star power, some felt the dialogues, placement, and costume choices did not quite fit.

On X, one user wrote, “#Mammootty’s cameo got heavy build-up and intro, but the character doesn’t make any impact.” Another commented, “A film that was moving along well was turned into an ultra comedy piece with the cameo.” At the same time, many fans defended the superstar, with one praising, “#Mammootty’s appearance as WALTER was peak theatrical goosebumps moments.”

Regardless of the reactions, the cameo created significant hype among moviegoers from the beginning. Last January, even without a physical appearance, Mammootty’s presence in ‘Rekhachithram’ contributed to the film’s success. His last on-screen role in ‘Kalamkaval’, where he played a serial killer, was widely appreciated. This year, audiences are eagerly awaiting several of his upcoming releases, with the most prominent being ‘Patriot’, directed by Mahesh Narayanan.