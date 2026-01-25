Nayanthara’s tearful poster hints at high-stakes drama in ‘Patriot’
The makers of ‘Patriot’ have released a striking poster featuring Nayanthara, capturing her in a moment of intense emotion. The actress appears with a tear running down her cheek, conveying both sadness and determination. The official caption reads: “Presenting #Nayanthara in #Patriot. Dissent is patriotic. In a world full of traitors, be a Patriot!!”
Starring Mammootty and Mohanlal in lead roles, ‘Patriot’ has been highly anticipated since its announcement. The ensemble also includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy, underscoring the film’s star-studded appeal.
The shoot began in 2024 across Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, the UK, New Delhi, Kashmir, and Kochi. Mammootty returned to sets in October after an eight-month medical break. The final leg of shooting in Kochi has wrapped, bringing the production of this high-profile project to a close.