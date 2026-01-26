Character posters from ‘Aadu 3,’ the big-budget epic fantasy written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, are finally out. Unveiled with the tagline ‘The past awakens’, the posters bring all the principal characters into the spotlight. With Jayasurya at the forefront,the full roster of major character posters made a grand reveal on Sunday.

Set for a global Eid release on March 19, 2026, ‘Aadu 3’ promises to be a full-blown comedy fantasy extravaganza. Starring Jayasurya, the film is jointly produced by Kavya Film Company, led by Venu Kunnappilly, and Friday Film House, owned by Vijay Babu. Mounted on an unprecedented scale, ‘Aadu 3’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest films ever made in Malayalam and the most ambitious production to date for both banners.

The posters present each character in costumes inspired by an ancient royal era, a creative choice that has instantly sparked both excitement and curiosity among audiences. The mystery of how these fan-favourite characters are woven into such a historical setting has only amplified expectations surrounding the film.The posters released today feature Vinayakan, Indrans, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Noby, Nirmal Palazhi, Saiju Kurup, Harikrishnan, Bhagat Manuel, Sunny Wayne, Sudhi Koppa, Biju Kuttan and Jayasurya. Of all the characters, Jayasurya stands out, commanding attention in regal attire. Netizens were quick to share their thoughts about the character posters. Mohammed Ihsan shared his thoughts on X. “Aadu3 posters reveal all the main characters in a different timeline. Hopefully, they maintain the comedic tone instead of taking a serious route and losing the entertainment value.”

Riding the wave of the runaway hits Aadu: Oru Bheegara Jeeviyanu and Aadu 2, audiences are eagerly awaiting the third instalment. The beloved characters return in Aadu 3, bringing back the chaos, charm and fun that fans can’t get enough of.

Expectations have climbed a notch higher with Kavya Film Company entering the Aadu universe. The banner boasts an impressive track record with Malayalam blockbusters such as the all-time hit 2018, Rs.50-crore club entrants Malikappuram and Rekhachithram. For Friday Film House, Aadu 3 marks its 23rd production. Shooting has been wrapped up and the film is currently in the post-production phase, with more updates set to roll out soon.

The film’s crew includes Executive Producer Vinay Babu, Cinematographer Akhil George, Music Director Shaan Rahman and Editor Lijo Paul. Gopakumar G K serves as the Line Producer, with Shibu G Susheelan as Production Controller. Anees Nadodi is the Production Designer, Ronex Xavier takes care of make-up, and Stephy Xavier handles the costumes. Vishnu Bharathan is the Creative Director, Jishnu R Dev is the VFX Supervisor, and Vishnu S Rajan is the Still Photographer. Collins Leophil has designed the posters, with publicity handled by Vaishakh C Vadakkeveedu and Jinu Anilkumar.