Veteran actor Kabir Bedi, renowned for his work in both Bollywood and international cinema, recently shared his thoughts on India’s Oscars journey, expressing disappointment that Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound did not make it to the top five nominations in the Best International Feature Film category.

Speaking in Kochi, where he was present to promote the upcoming pan-Indian Kannada film Koragajja, Bedi revealed that he continues to be a member of the Oscars voting community. He also offered rare insights into the complex and competitive voting process behind the world’s most prestigious film awards.

“I was hoping Homebound would make it to the top five, but this year wasn’t meant for India,” Bedi said, adding that he has been in touch with the film’s production team. “Getting into the Oscars is not easy at all. In the general categories, actors vote for actors, cinematographers vote for cinematographers, and so on—until the nominations are finalised. After that, everyone votes across categories. However, the International Feature Film category is even tougher.”

He further said voters are required to watch a specific number of eligible films before they are allowed to vote in the category. “That itself makes the process extremely demanding,” he said. Bedi also stressed on the importance of large-scale campaigning, pointing out that India often underestimates how strategic the Oscars race truly is. “India needs to understand that the Oscars is a big game, driven by major studios. Every Oscar win translates into increased box-office value and global visibility for them. Not having millions of dollars to spend on Oscar campaign, especially for smaller films, is a major disadvantage,” he told Onmanorama.

He also clarified misconceptions regarding the Oscars. “You cannot bribe the Oscars. But promotional expenditure plays a huge role in influencing visibility—getting your film noticed, your directors’ and actors’ names circulated, organising screenings, attending networking events, receptions, and campaigns. That’s how it works. It’s not an easy game, and India needs to plan comprehensive, long-term campaigns if we want better results in the future.”

On the professional front, Kabir Bedi plays a prominent role in Koragajja, which marks his debut in Kannada cinema. The actor previously made his Malayalam film debut with the Prithviraj-starrer Anarkali and expressed his eagerness to return to Malayalam cinema. “I would love to be part of more Malayalam films in the future,” he said.