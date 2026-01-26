Malayalam cinema’s beloved actor Mammootty expressed his gratitude after being conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours, describing it as a moment of deep pride and thankfulness.

“My gratitude to the motherland. My heartfelt thanks to the nation, its people, and the government for honouring me with the Padma Bhushan,” the actor said in a statement, while also extending Republic Day wishes to everyone.

The prestigious honour was announced by the central government on the eve of Republic Day, in recognition of Mammootty’s sustained and wide-ranging contributions to Indian cinema over a career spanning more than five decades. While he was earlier awarded the Padma Shri in 1998, the Padma Bhushan, conferred nearly three decades later, has become a landmark moment not just for Malayalam cinema but for Malayali audiences across the world.

A towering presence in Malayalam cinema for over fifty years, Mammootty is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most enduring actors. Known for his ability to move effortlessly between mainstream blockbusters and artistically driven films, he has built a body of work defined by range, discipline, and longevity. The actor has won three National Film Awards and seven Kerala State Film Awards, underlining both his critical acclaim and continued relevance.

The Padma Bhushan announcement came at a particularly meaningful phase of his career, coinciding with his recent Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for ‘Bramayugam’. The dual recognition added to the sense of celebration surrounding the actor, with congratulatory messages pouring in from across the film industry and beyond. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among those who publicly congratulated him.

As he shared his happiness over the honour, Mammootty also extended his Republic Day greetings to Malayalis across the world, marking the occasion as both a personal milestone and a moment of collective pride.