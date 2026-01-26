It’s Republic Day — a day that’s about the idea of India as much as it is about pride. If you’re in the mood to mark the occasion with a good watch, these films go beyond flag-waving moments and look at what the country stands for in different ways — through sacrifice, courage, dissent, and difficult choices. From quiet acts of responsibility to outright resistance, these stories reflect the many ways cinema has tried to make sense of the nation.

Swades (Netflix)

Ashutosh Gowariker’s film remains one of the most enduring explorations of everyday patriotism. Rather than positioning nationalism as spectacle, ‘Swades’ focuses on responsibility, community, and the idea of giving back. Shah Rukh Khan’s understated performance anchors a film that suggests real change begins not with slogans, but with sustained action.

Lakshya (2004)

Starring Hrithik Roshan, ‘Lakshya’ is a coming-of-age war drama that follows Karan Shergill, a directionless young man with no clear goals, whose life changes when he joins the Indian Army. Set against the backdrop of the Kargil conflict, the film tracks his transformation from a carefree, aimless youth to a disciplined, courageous officer. With a mix of high-octane action sequences, emotional depth, and inspiring moments of personal growth, ‘Lakshya’ explores themes of duty, purpose, and patriotism — showing that true courage begins with finding your own direction in life.

Shershaah (Amazon Prime)

This biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, who became a war hero during the Kargil conflict, is high on emotion and adrenaline. With intense battle sequences and heartfelt moments, ‘Shershaah’ celebrates bravery, sacrifice, and the spirit of India’s armed forces, making it a natural watch for Republic Day.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (ZEE5)

Based on real events, ‘Uri’ follows India’s covert retaliation after a terror attack. With nail-biting strategy, gripping action, and a focus on discipline and teamwork, it’s a patriotic thriller that’s as much about brains as it is about brawn.

120 Bahadur (Amazon Prime)

Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama brings to life the Battle of Rezang La. The film follows Major Shaitan Singh, portrayed by Farhan Akhtar, and 120 brave soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who stood their ground at the crucial Rezang La pass. Battling extreme sub-zero conditions and facing an overwhelming onslaught of nearly 3,000 Chinese troops, the unit fought against impossible odds in one of the Indian Army’s most heroic last stands.