Sometimes, it takes just one line to set social media buzzing. Actress Anarkali Marikar’s latest Instagram post did exactly that, with a simple photo and a caption that instantly caught attention. Sharing a cheerful picture of herself holding a close friend, Anarkali wrote, “He calls this cringe, I call it love,” a line that quickly sent followers into speculation mode.

Comments soon flooded in, with many trying to figure out who the man in the picture was and whether the post hinted at a romantic relationship. According to netizens, the person seen with Anarkali is Ameen Barif. The photograph itself was clicked by actor Bharath, known for films such as ‘Andhakaara’ and ‘Haya’, who also happens to be a close friend of the actress.

This isn’t the first time Anarkali’s posts with Ameen have sparked online chatter. Earlier, a birthday note she shared for him drew similar attention. Calling him a friend of seven years, she wrote, “You have successfully spent seven birthdays with me. I love you,” alongside pictures of the two and a painting of a train journey, once again blurring the lines between friendship and public curiosity.

On the work front, Anarkali was last seen in ‘Innocent’, directed by Satheesh Thanvi.