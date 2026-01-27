Basil Joseph is making his Tamil cinema debut with ‘Rawadi’, directed by Vignesh Vadivel, and the film’s newly released character introduction video has quickly caught attention online. The teaser hints at ‘Rawadi’ shaping up as a full-fledged college entertainer, with Basil seen in a mass avatar that marks a clear shift from his familiar on-screen image.

The character reveal video saves Basil’s entry for the very end, a move that appears to have worked in its favour. The film is a bilingual project being made in both Tamil and Malayalam, and the teaser’s comment section has been buzzing with reactions, with many fans hailing Basil’s growing presence beyond Malayalam cinema.

‘Sirai’ fame L. K. Akshay plays a key role in the film, while the supporting cast includes John Vijay, Sathyan, Jaafar Sadiq, Noble K. James, Arunachaleswaran P. A., Sharikh Hassan and Aishwarya Sharma. Produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the Seven Screen Studio banner, the film has L. K. Akshay Kumar as co-producer and K. Arun and Manikandan as executive producers. Music is composed by Jen Martin, who previously worked on ‘Bloody Beggar’ (2024) and ‘Kiss’ (2025).

Basil was last seen in a surprise cameo as Doman Chacko in Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Parasakthi’, a moment that stood out for many theatre-goers. He will next be seen in the Malayalam film ‘Athiradi’, which also stars Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan. Following the ‘Rawadi’ teaser, fans have been vocal online, with several comments calling Basil a “pan-India star” in the making.