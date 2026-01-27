Director Akhil Sathyan has opened up about an emotional and unexpectedly reassuring experience when he took his upcoming film ‘Sarvam Maya’ for censor certification. Speaking on a podcast shared on his YouTube channel, the filmmaker revealed that the screening left a deep impact on members of the Censor Board, setting the tone for what turned out to be a memorable moment in the film’s journey.

Akhil admitted that he walked into the censor screening filled with anxiety, having been warned that the officer in charge was known to be extremely strict. “I went for the censoring of ‘Sarvam Maya’ feeling quite scared,” he said. As soon as they entered the office, their phones were collected, a routine process that only heightened his nerves. It was then that he noticed something unusual. The staff member who collected the phones had tears in her eyes. She had already watched the film in full, and for Akhil, that reaction became the first sign that something special had happened.

That moment, he said, gave him a sense of confidence. The film was screened collectively, and the response inside the room gradually eased his fears. Akhil spoke with gratitude about the censor officer, who took time to discuss the film in detail with him, including an in-depth conversation about the character of Sadhya. Moved by the interaction, Akhil immediately called actor Nivin to share what had just transpired.

What stayed with him most was the officer’s final remark. The censor official told Akhil that he had not seen a film like ‘Sarvam Maya’ in recent times. Hearing such words from a censor officer, Akhil said, brought immense relief and confidence. “From that moment, we began to feel reassured,” he noted, adding that it felt as though the film had received a blessing even before its release.

FAQs

Q: When did ‘Sarvam Maya’ release?

A: The film released on December 25 and will begin streaming on OTT from January 30.

Q: What is ‘Sarvam Maya’ about?

A: Directed by Akhil Sathyan, ‘Sarvam Maya’ stars Nivin Pauly as Prabhendu, an atheist Hindu priest whose life changes after an encounter with a mysterious spirit, pushing him to question his beliefs and emotional detachment.