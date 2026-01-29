Mollywood superstar Mohanlal whose thick moustache and no-beard look had been creating buzz ever since he joined the sets of his next film has once again awed fans by dropping his character’s first look poster in the film. As per the photo and caption, the actor will play T S Lovelajan, who is a police officer. In the poster, he is dressed in a khaki uniform, with his shirt loosely tucked while also wearing sandals. He also clutches a pair of cop shoes in his hand, as he leans closer, listening hard to the voice in the next room.

The actor’s new look and even name has sparked a lot of curiosity among netizens, who shared their anticipation to see the character come alive on the big screen. The actor has been sporting a beard in his recent films, including the blockbuster ‘Thudarum,’ also directed by Tharun Moorthy. The poster’s tone suggests that this too will be a crime family thriller, in line with Tharun’s previous work. Mohanlal was recently seen at public events sporting the thick moustache.

The film, tentatively titled L-366, was initially set to be directed by Austin Dan Thomas. However, creative differences led to Tharun Moorthy taking over the project, which is produced by Ashiq Usman. Shooting began on January 26. Tharun is known for directing three successful films, including ‘Operation Java’ and ‘Saudi Vellakka.’