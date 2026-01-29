Netflix is lining up a packed slate over the next few weeks, mixing returning favourites, true-crime investigations, international series, and a steady dose of films across genres. From the highly anticipated return of ‘Bridgerton’ to cult horror, romantic classics, and new documentaries, here’s a look at what’s arriving on the platform from late January through February.

Big returns and fan favourites

One of the most awaited releases is ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 1, which premieres on January 29. The Regency-era drama continues to be one of Netflix’s most successful franchises, with its mix of romance, intrigue, and spectacle keeping viewers hooked season after season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian audiences will also see the return of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, which continues as a recurring title, offering its familiar blend of celebrity interviews and comedy sketches.

On the series front, crime drama ‘Kohrra’ returns with Season 2 on February 11, following the success of its debut season. Political thrillers get a boost with ‘The Night Agent’, arriving on February 19, while legal drama fans can look forward to ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, which drops on February 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

True crime, documentaries, and dramas

Netflix continues to expand its true-crime catalogue with ‘The Investigation of Lucy Letby’, premiering on February 4. The series revisits one of the most disturbing criminal cases in recent years, adding to the platform’s growing slate of investigative storytelling.

Other notable non-fiction and docu-style titles include ‘Miracle: The Boys of ’80’ on January 30, which revisits a landmark sports moment, and ‘The Art of Sarah’, releasing on February 13. ‘Queen of Chess’, arriving on February 6, also joins the list of character-driven narratives rooted in real-world themes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Films old and new

February brings a mix of new releases, cult favourites, and romantic staples. Horror fans can revisit the genre-defining ‘The Blair Witch Project’ on February 26, while ‘Death Whisperer 3’ lands on February 4, expanding a franchise that has steadily built an audience.

Animation lovers can catch ‘The Wild Robot’ on February 18, while thrill-seekers might gravitate towards ‘Cuckoo’, which arrives on February 9. ‘Falling Skies’, available from February 25, adds a dose of science fiction to the month’s lineup.

Netflix is also bringing back popular Hindi romantic films, including ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ on February 10, ‘Saathiya’ on February 14, and ‘Salaam Namaste’ on February 13, tapping into nostalgia just in time for Valentine’s week.

International and regional additions

Among international titles, ‘Museum of Innocence’ and ‘The Art of Sarah’ arrive on February 13, while ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast’ premieres on February 12. Korean drama fans can check out ‘A Letter to My Youth’ on January 29, while ‘Samuel’ drops on February 5.

Rounding off the list are titles like ‘White Bird’ on February 16, ‘Meet Greet & Bye’ on February 19, ‘96 Minutes’ on January 30, and ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’, which becomes available on February 1.

