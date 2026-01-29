Bollywood socialite Orry, known for his close ties with many A-listers, seems to have severed all ties with former friend Sara Ali Khan. The fallout between the two escalated after Orry shared a controversial reel on his social media, where he labeled ‘Sara, Palak, Amrita’ as the ‘worst names ever.’

Though the post was quickly deleted, it sparked a wildfire of discussions across social media. Many users speculated that the remark was aimed at Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh. The inclusion of actress Palak Tiwari in the mix, however, adds another layer to the drama, especially when revisiting a two-year-old conversation between Orry and Palak. In that chat, Palak had apologised to Orry over an issue involving Sara, but Orry reportedly refused, stating that Palak should apologise out of respect instead.

Now, several Reddit threads are buzzing with theories about the connection between Sara Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, with many wondering if Ibrahim Ali Khan might be somehow involved. Reports suggest that both Sara and Ibrahim, who were once close to Orry, stopped following him after his 'Sara, Palak, Amrita' post went live.

But Orry didn’t stop there. In a series of jabs, he took direct shots at Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in 'Metro in Dino.' One of his posts featured him wearing a t-shirt with a bra-print, which led to a comment from a user asking, “Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?” Orry’s reply—“Sara Ali Khan’s hits”—quickly went viral, drawing a mix of laughing emojis and sharp criticism.

In a subsequent interview, Orry opened up about the strained relationship, stating that he had stopped following Sara some time ago and was facing mounting issues with her mother, which he found too mentally taxing to deal with.