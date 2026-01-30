Malayali stars have made remarkable gains in the Tamil Nadu Government’s State Film Awards, announced for the period 2016 to 2022. In addition to winning five Best Actress awards, Malayali stars made their mark in several other major categories. Urvashi won the Best Actress award in a comedy role, while Rahman was adjudged Best Actor in a villainous role. Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and Varsha Ranjith were named Best Female Singers.

Five Malayali stars were adjudged as Best Actress across different years. Keerthy Suresh won in 2016 for ‘Pambu Sattai,’ Nayanthara in 2017 for ‘Aram,’ and Jyothika in 2018 for ‘Sokka Sivantha Vaanam.’ Manju Warrier was adjudged Best Actress in 2019 for ‘Asuran,’ her debut Tamil film. Aparna Balamurali won in 2020 for ‘Soorarai Pottru,’ while Lijo Mol Jose received the award in 2021 for ‘Jai Bhim.’ Sai Pallavi was named Best Actress in 2022 for her role in ‘Gargi.’

In the Best Actor category, Vijay Sethupathi won in 2016 for ‘Puriyatha Puthir,’ Karthi in 2017 for ‘Adhigaram Ondru,’ and Dhanush in 2018 for ‘Vada Chennai.’ R Parthiban won the award in 2019 for ‘Otha Seruppu Size 7.’ Suriya won in 2020 for ‘Soorarai Pottru,’ Arya in 2021 for ‘Sarpatta Parambarai,’ and Vikram Prabhu in 2022 for ‘Thaanakkaran.’

Malayali winners include:

• Manju Warrier (Asuran)

• Keerthy Suresh (Pambu Sattai)

• Nayanthara (Aram)

• Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru)

• Lijo Mol Jose (Jai Bhim)

• Vaikom Vijayalakshmi – Best Singer (2016, Valainu Vanthittu Vellakkaran)

• Rahman – Best Villain (Oru Mugathirai)

• Urvashi – Best Actress in a Humorous Role (2017, Magalir Mattum)

• Varsha Ranjith – Best Singer (2020, Aagayam Mele from Thai Nilam)

Best Films:

• Managaram (2016)

• Aram (2017)

• Pariyerum Perumal (2018)

• Asuran (2019)

• Kuzhankal (2020)

• Jai Bhim (2021)

• Gargi (2022)

Best Directors:

• Lokesh Kanagaraj (Managaram, 2016)

• Pushkar-Gayathri (Vikram Vedha, 2017)

• Mari Selvaraj (Pariyerum Perumal, 2018)

• R. Parthiban (Otha Seruppu Size 7, 2019)

• Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Pottru, 2020)

• T.J. Gnanavel (Jai Bhim, 2021)

• Gautham Ramachandran (Gargi, 2022)

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will present the awards at a function to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on February 13. The Best Actor and Best Actress will each receive a one-sovereign gold medal, a memento, and a certificate. The Best Film will be awarded a purse of Rs.2 lakh.