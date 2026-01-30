It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Sarvam Maya (Malayalam)

Nivin Pauly plays Prabhendu, an atheist who makes a living as a Hindu priest — a contradiction that shapes both the humour and the emotional core of the film. His carefully ordered life begins to unravel when he encounters a supernatural presence, a moment that nudges him toward confronting long-ignored beliefs and emotional distance.

Streaming on JioHotstar from January 30.

Dhurandhar (Hindi)

Dhurandhar follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), a man on death row whose sentence is commuted in exchange for a mission no one else can take on. Drafted into Indian intelligence, he is sent undercover to Karachi to crack the ISI–underworld pipeline. Living as Hamza Ali Mazari, Jaskirat slips into Lyari’s violent gangland and slowly becomes indispensable to its boss, Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). But just as the operation seems airtight, a devastating truth surfaces: the weapons he helped source were used in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The revelation pushes Jaskirat to the edge, driving him to plot Rehman’s assassination as both atonement and defiance.

Streaming on Netflix from January 30.

Miracle: The Boys of '80 (English

Miracle: The Boys of ’80 revisits one of sport’s most improbable upsets, tracing the journey of the US men’s hockey team at the 1980 Winter Olympics and their legendary “Miracle on Ice.” The documentary weaves together rare, previously unseen 16mm footage with candid interviews from the players themselves, capturing how a young, underestimated American squad stunned the seemingly invincible Soviet team and etched its place in sporting history.

Streaming on Netflix from January 30.

Daldal(Hindi)

Based on Vish Dhamija’s novel Bhendi Bazaar, Daldal stars Bhumi Pednekar as Rita Ferreira, a newly promoted DCP in Mumbai’s Crime Branch. Thrown into the deep end, she is assigned to crack a string of savage killings linked to a methodical serial offender. As the clues begin to connect, Rita finds herself drawn into a tense psychological battle where every move carries risk. With the body count threatening to rise, the race is on to outsmart the killer before he strikes again.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 30.

Bridgerton Season 4 (English)

Season 4 shifts focus to Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, who steps into the spotlight as the central romantic lead for the first time. The season’s primary storyline follows Benedict’s relationship with Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha. Their story begins at a masquerade ball, where Benedict encounters Sophie disguised as the Lady in Silver, a meeting that becomes the emotional trigger for the season.

Streaming on Netflix from January 29.