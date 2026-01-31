Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has expressed his grief over the loss of his dear friend and Confident Group head CJ Roy, who died by suicide on Friday evening. The veteran actor has worked in a few films produced by the business tycoon.

Taking to social media, Mohanlal wrote, “The loss of my dear friend CJ Roy feels unreal and deeply painful. My heart goes out to his family at this time of immense grief. He was more than a friend; he will always be remembered with love and warmth,” he wrote.

C J Roy, known for his impressive collection of luxury cars, was equally passionate about cinema. His foray into film production began with the 2012 romantic action thriller 'Casanovva,' starring the iconic Mohanlal. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and scripted by the renowned screenwriting duo Bobby-Sanjay, the film was also known as Confident Casanova and was one of the most expensive productions in Malayalam cinema during the early 2010s.

Roy's collaboration with Mohanlal continued with the 2013 film 'Ladies and Gentleman,' and their partnership endured through several more projects, including the epic 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.' This historical war drama was jointly produced by Ashirvad Cinemas and went on to become a major milestone in Malayalam film production.

In addition to his role as a producer, C J Roy made brief appearances in a few of his own films, such as 'Mein Hum Moosa.' He also produced the high-budget 'Identity,' starring Tovino Thomas, which is considered one of the most expensive films in recent Malayalam cinema.