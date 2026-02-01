Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The delivery took place at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

The news was confirmed by megastar Chiranjeevi, who shared a message on social media expressing his joy at the arrival of the newborns. He stated that both babies are healthy and that Upasana is doing well after the delivery. His message, filled with gratitude, was widely shared by fans.

In his post, Chiranjeevi said the family was happy to welcome the twins and confirmed that both the newborns and Upasana are doing well.

Ram Charan and Upasana, who married in June 2012 after a long courtship, became parents for the first time in June 2023 with the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara. The couple announced Upasana’s second pregnancy in October 2025 during Diwali.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in 'RRR' and 'Acharya' in 2022. In 2025, he played dual roles in 'Game Changer', which received negative reviews and underperformed at the box office. He is currently shooting for the sports drama 'Peddi', co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.