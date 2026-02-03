Social media has increasingly become a space where public figures are subjected to intense scrutiny, often from anonymous accounts that show little restraint. Celebrities, especially women, continue to bear the brunt of this culture, facing sharp criticism that frequently slips into personal and demeaning commentary. Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is the latest to find herself at the centre of such online discourse.

Parvathy recently made an appearance at the Indian launch of Variety magazine, where she shared the spotlight with several Bollywood stars. Dressed in an ultra-glamorous and stylish ensemble, she stood out at the event, which was also attended by actors Mrunal Thakur, Nimrat Kaur, Sunny Leone, Malavika Mohanan and Rakul Singh. While many social media users praised her confidence and fashion-forward look, a section of comments took a more uncomfortable turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several remarks focused not on her work or presence at the event, but on her body and outfit. Comments ranging from “looks like a wrestler” and “grandma figure” to claims that her look “doesn’t suit her” began circulating online. Notably, many of these comments appeared to come from fellow Malayalis. Much of the criticism revolved around her weight and the fit of her clothing, reinforcing a familiar pattern of body policing that women in the public eye routinely face.

This phenomenon is hardly limited to Parvathy. Whenever someone deviates from what self-appointed online arbiters consider acceptable, ridicule often follows. A recent example involved social media personality Orhan Awatramani, who was seen in a viral concert video with a child standing next to him. What followed was not concern or sensitivity, but jokes at the child’s expense, with commenters casually body-shaming and using terms like “cylinder”, showing how normalised this kind of cruelty has become online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the noise, Parvathy has continued to carve her own path, both creatively and stylistically. Over the past few months, she has been making public appearances in distinctive looks, reflecting her willingness to experiment with fashion on her own terms. Her latest appearance has once again sparked conversation, for better and worse.

The larger issue remains the absence of clear boundaries online, where celebrities, and more broadly women, are often publicly targeted and shamed by faceless accounts with little accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Parvathy has several projects lined up, including 'Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar' and Nobody. She will also be seen in an upcoming web series alongside Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The series, produced for Amazon Prime Video under the HRX Films banner, marks Hrithik Roshan’s first production venture and is Parvathy’s third Bollywood project.